The transaction encompasses Lilium’s around 300 patents related to high-voltage systems, battery management, aircraft design, and flight controls. Credit: Aerospace Trek/Shutterstock

Archer Aviation has secured the rights to acquire the patent portfolio of German company Lilium following a competitive bidding process.

The transaction, valued at €18m ($17.3m), includes approximately 300 patents covering areas such as high-voltage systems, battery management, aircraft design, flight controls, electric propulsion, propellers, and ducted fans.

Lilium invested more than $1.5bn in the development of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) platform and related enabling technologies.

Through this acquisition, Archer will take ownership of key technical patents, which include assets considered significant in the field of ducted fan technology.

Archer indicated that the new patents could support ongoing and future development in light-sport and regional air mobility.

The company also noted that this acquisition enhances its leadership in next-generation electric aviation and supports its commitment to US leadership in eVTOL technology.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “Lilium’s pioneering work advanced the frontier of eVTOL design and technology, and we’re excited to bring their cutting-edge technologies into the fold at Archer as we advance our product roadmap.

The transaction comes amid the recent consolidation activity in the advanced air mobility sector, including the acquisition of Volocopter by a Chinese company.

In addition, this deal comes after the US Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration’s recent update to special airworthiness certification regulations, which is intended to encourage innovation across light-sport aircraft segments.

Last month, Osaka authorities selected Soracle, a joint venture between Japan Airlines and Sumitomo, to launch air taxi services in the prefecture.

Soracle plans to use Archer Aviation’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft as its main fleet vehicle.

