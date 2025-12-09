The system utilises two HDR311 radar sensors to deliver 360° detection coverage throughout active airside zones. Credit: Navtech Radar.

Khon Kaen Airport in Thailand has introduced a new airside surveillance and detection system, dubbed Navtech AdvanceGuard, supplied by Navtech Radar.

The technology forms part of the airport’s efforts to strengthen operational safety as passenger numbers increase.

According to data referenced in the announcement, Khon Kaen Airport manages approximately 1.5 million passengers each year, ranking it among the top three airports in the Isan region.

Located in Khon Kaen, a major industrial and logistics centre in Thailand, the airport supports regional economic activity and connectivity.

The airport faced monitoring challenges due to extensive airside areas and changing weather and visibility conditions, which affected the reliability of conventional camera-based systems.

In response, Navtech Radar, in collaboration with local technology consultant Chotipon Bunyarat, has delivered its AdvanceGuard wide-area surveillance solution at the facility.

The system uses two HDR311 radar sensors to provide 360° detection coverage across active airside zones.

AdvanceGuard’s software observes all movements in real time and issues alerts if any predefined rules are violated.

Cameras linked with the system automatically direct attention to the specified location, enabling immediate visual checks and supporting rapid response to incidents.

Bunyarat said: “For the cost, compared to the performance, Navtech Radar Solution can overwhelmingly win over other solutions.”

Navtech Radar supplies its solutions to a range of critical infrastructure sites worldwide, including airports, ports, oil and gas facilities, and industrial locations.

