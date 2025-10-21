The airport will implement a Local Departure Control System to maintain departure operations if the primary airline systems become unavailable. Credit: William’s photo/Shutterstock.com.

Kaohsiung International Airport (KHH) in Taiwan has entered into a seven-year agreement with SITA to install updated passenger processing technology, as part of efforts to address increasing travel volumes in the region.

The airport will implement systems including Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) for shared airline check-in, and Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passenger check-in and bag tag printing.

It will also deploy a Local Departure Control System (LDCS) to ensure that departures continue if the main airline systems are unavailable.

Kaohsiung International Airport Airlines Operation Committee (AOC) chief technology officer Guojie Hu said: “Our focus is on improving operations across all touchpoints while preparing our airport for future growth.

“By expanding our shared systems with SITA, we improve efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance resilience across check-in and boarding. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we respond to rising travel demand and innovate our services.”

According to SITA, the agreement strengthens its position as a technology provider for all of Taiwan’s international airports.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Its solutions are intended to optimise check-in, boarding, and operational continuity.

The LDCS will serve as a local backup, supporting flight departures even during central system outages.

SITA Asia Pacific president Sumesh Patel said: “Across Asia, passenger numbers are climbing fast, and airports are under pressure to deliver efficient operations without compromising the travel experience.

“Legacy systems simply cannot keep pace with this demand. By adopting next-generation passenger processing, Kaohsiung is setting a benchmark for how airports can combine speed, resilience, and flexibility.”

SITA confirmed that this contract increases the number of airports globally using its Airport Management Solution to 165.

Recently, SITA and Tellabs launched a passive optical LAN (PON) to deliver reliable, scalable, and secure fibre-optic networking across airport campuses and operational areas.

The solution is said to address rising demand for real-time, high-bandwidth connectivity at airports.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up