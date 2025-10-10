The new fibre-optic communication solution aims to meet the increasing demand for real-time, high-bandwidth connectivity in airports. Credit: natrot/Shutterstock.com.

SITA, in collaboration with Tellabs, has launched a passive optical LAN (PON) system designed to provide reliable, scalable, and secure network infrastructure across airport campuses and operational areas.

The new fibre-optic communications solution is intended to address the growing demand for real-time, high-bandwidth connectivity in airports.

The SITA PON system provides a centralised, fibre-based network architecture that allows connectivity across both core airport areas and remote facilities, including hangars and engineering spaces.

By extending up to 20km without the need for intermediate active equipment, it aims to replace conventional copper wiring, which often requires additional components such as repeaters or boosters over longer distances.

This is expected to simplify network design and maintenance, particularly in areas where traditional cabling poses operational challenges.

Tellabs president and CEO Rich Schroder said: “This partnership enhances the critical network infrastructure that airports rely on every day. Together with SITA, we’re delivering next-generation connectivity that is more seamless, secure, and designed to meet the evolving demands of modern airports worldwide.”

SITA has indicated that the platform is suited to supporting a range of users such as airlines, ground handlers, maintenance organisations, and other travel industry partners.

The infrastructure is intended to support essential airport systems as well as applications such as IoT devices, HD video surveillance, and digital kiosks.

The company reported that the solution allows airports to operate a single fibre-optic network for critical communications needs.

Customers receive access to ongoing network management and support services through the SITA Campus Network, with operations spanning over 145 countries.

The setup includes round-the-clock monitoring in order to maintain service availability across global sites.

SITA communications and data exchange senior vice president Martin Smillie said: “The increasing use of data-intensive applications in airports places a lot of pressure on existing platforms.

“They can struggle to deliver increasing capacity demands for operational needs across sprawling and complex airport infrastructure for mission-critical operations.”

In June this year, SITA launched SITA Mobile WIFI (MIFI), a new service aimed at enhancing connectivity for airports, airlines, and ground handlers.

It offers “fast, flexible, and secure” wireless access to address connectivity issues that can lead to passenger delays and operational disruptions in locations like tarmacs, cargo areas, pop-up checkpoints, and emergencies.

