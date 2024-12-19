JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for an all-electric fleet of ground support equipment (GSE) to serve airlines for the upcoming new international Terminal 6 (T6) at the John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US.
Planned to be opened in the first quarter of 2026, the $4.6bn T6 project involves the development of a new terminal on the airport’s north side with a 1.2 million square foot area.
Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) selected JMP to build and operate T6 project which is said to be a key component of the PANYNJ’s $19bn transformation of JFK into premier global gateway.
The RFP seeks vendors capable of providing electric-powered GSE, along with the necessary charging infrastructure and maintenance services.
The equipment range includes baggage tugs, pushback units, belt loaders, and stair trucks.
The shortlisted firm will collaborate with JMP to design the charging areas required for T6, construction of which was started in February 2023.
The GSE fleet will support JMP’s sustainability strategy aimed at reducing carbon emissions, increasing operational efficiency and eliminating reliance on fossil fuels at the new terminal.
The sustainability features incorporated at the T6 include high-efficiency building systems, more than 6,000 solar panels, stormwater capture, and a waste diversion goal during construction and operation, among others.
The all-electric GSE fleet also supports PANYNJ’s Net Zero Roadmap, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Upon completion, T6 will comprise ten gates, advanced baggage and security systems, a new ground transportation centre, and multiple lounges.
In March 2024, Logipix’s AI and AR enabled “Virtual Ramp Control System” was selected for installation at the T6.
JFK Millennium Partners is a consortium, which includes JetBlue, Vantage Airport Group, LaGuardia Terminal B, American Triple I, and New York real estate operating company RXR.