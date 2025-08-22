The collaboration will focus on adapting SHZ’s patented liquid hydrogen storage and distribution technologies for a potential variant of the Z4. Credit: JetZero.

JetZero, a start-up focused on developing the Z4, an all-wing aircraft, has announced a partnership with SHZ Advanced Technologies.

The collaboration will involve modifying SHZ’s patented liquid hydrogen (LH₂) storage and distribution technologies for a potential variant of the Z4 aircraft.

As part of the agreement, JetZero and SHZ will collaborate on the NASA Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability 2050 (AACES) project to develop technical storage and distribution solutions for the integration of LH2 in commercial air transport.

In November 2024, JetZero received an AACES grant to “explore technologies that enable cryogenic, liquid hydrogen to be used as a fuel for commercial aviation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” as stated by NASA.

The Z4 features an all-wing design, characterised by a broader fuselage that functions as a wing, allowing all surfaces to generate lift while minimising drag.

The aircraft’s wider fuselage allows for improved compatibility with LH2 fuel tanks while maintaining passenger capacity.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Claimed to be the first commercial all-wing aircraft, the Z4 is designed to achieve up to 50% better fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared to traditional models, assisting airlines in their efforts to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Additionally, the placement of the engines on top of the aircraft can significantly reduce noise pollution for communities near airports.

SHZ Advanced Technologies has a portfolio of 14 proprietary patents, including advancements in LH2 storage and a novel LH2 compressor-pump.

In June this year, JetZero announced plans for a $4.7bn production facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The fully digital and AI-driven site is expected to create more than 14,500 jobs, with construction slated to begin in the first half of 2026.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up