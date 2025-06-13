The Greensboro facility is set to become a fully digital and AI-driven production site. Credit: JetZero

JetZero has announced plans for a $4.7bn production facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in Greensboro, North Carolina, US.

The new facility is anticipated to become a fully digital and AI-driven production site and create more than 14,500 jobs. Construction of the facility is set to begin in the first half of 2026.

It will focus on producing the Z4, JetZero’s commercial all-wing design aircraft, and will serve as the company’s new headquarters once operational.

Additionally, JetZero is partnering with Siemens to leverage their expertise in smart infrastructure, electrification, and automation for the factory’s design and production optimisation.

Siemens is also involved in developing a full-scale prototype aircraft, scheduled for its first flight in 2027.

JetZero CEO and co-founder Tom O’Leary said: “North Carolina offers the ideal combination of talent, infrastructure, and forward-thinking leadership to support our mission to reshape aviation.

“This facility is a critical milestone in bringing our all-wing Z4 to market. I applaud the leadership of Governor Josh Stein and his team as well as the leadership of the North Carolina General Assembly, and the whole host of local leaders and organisations for working with us to bring JetZero to North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation.”

The Z4 aircraft, designed to accommodate approximately 250 passengers, is projected to achieve fuel efficiency improvements of up to 50% compared to conventional jets and will have an extended range of up to 5,000nm.

JetZero has secured investments and conditional purchase agreements from Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Around 14 airlines are collaborating with the company to ensure the Z4 meets current airport infrastructure requirements.

The company anticipates delivering its first commercial aircraft by the early 2030s, addressing the growing demand for air travel, which is expected to double by the 2040s.

In March this year, Altair and JetZero teamed up to innovate aerospace by developing a commercial blended-wing airplane aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

JetZero is utilising Altair’s computational tools to optimise the aircraft’s aerodynamics, targeting a 50% reduction in fuel consumption.

