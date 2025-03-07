The upgrades include a New York park-themed redesigned centre concourse. Credit: LGA Partners.

JetBlue, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Fraport USA, has revealed a comprehensive refresh plan for John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport’s Terminal Five in New York.

The project aims to transform the customer experience with the addition of more than 40 new concessions, including 18 local food and beverage options.

The enhancements will also feature a redesigned centre concourse with a New York park theme, complete with greenery and chess tables in addition to a dedicated space for pop-up events.

The refresh aligns with the Port Authority’s $19bn overhaul of JFK Airport and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Fraport USA CEO Sabine Trenk said: “We are proud to build upon our collaboration with JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to reimagine and elevate JFK Terminal Five.

“Together, we share a bold vision of transforming the customer experience — delivering a world-class, dynamic retail and dining destination that captivates customers while driving economic growth and innovation.”

This initiative will also include an art collection with more than 30 works by New York artists, turning Terminal Five into a cultural hub.

The new concessions will feature a mix of internationally and locally recognised brands, such as Eataly, The Halal Guys, and Shake Shack, as well as Jacob’s Pickles and DiFara Pizza.

JetBlue president Marty St. George said: “When it opened, Terminal Five set a new standard for customer-focused airport design that reflected our mission of bringing humanity back to air travel.

“Now, in support of the Port Authority’s plan to redevelop JFK, we look forward to further enhancing the experience for all who travel through this world-class terminal.”

Some of the prime operators including HMSHost and Hudson Group will partner with disadvantaged business enterprises to support local and small businesses in the airport environment.

This collaboration aims to foster economic growth and provide learning opportunities for airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprise (ACDBE) firms.

In January 2025, JFK chose TCR to deploy the first centralised all-electric ground support equipment (GSE) fleet at the New Terminal One, set to launch in 2026 as part of the airport’s $19bn overhaul.