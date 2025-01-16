John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York has selected TCR to deploy “world’s first” centralised fleet of all-electric ground support equipment (GSE) at the New Terminal One.
Planned to be launched in 2026, the New Terminal One at JKF will be a “key component” of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19bn revamp of JFK Airport.
The all-electric GSE fleet will be used by ground handlers for ramp services such as baggage loading and aircraft towing.
This offers environmental benefits, cost reductions, and optimised equipment usage compared to the traditional approach where ground handlers individually own or lease their own equipment, stated JFK management.
The move to operate a fully electric GSE fleet aligns with the New Terminal One’s sustainability strategy, supporting the Port Authority’s objective of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its airports and facilities by 2050.
TCR’s all-electric GSE fleet features advanced fleet management technology designed to provide real-time data, improve operational efficiency and safety, and contribute to “seamless” terminal operations.
TCR North America managing director Stephanie Rajzbaum said: “Extending our presence in North America marks a significant milestone for our organisation.
“We are excited to collaborate with local communities and partners, fostering a diverse workplace and creating about 50 local jobs, including roles for electric GSE maintenance technicians contributing to the success of New Terminal One.”
The terminal’s construction is being undertaken in phases, with the first section opening in 2026 and its full completion expected by 2030.
The New Terminal One chief executive officer Jennifer Aument said: “Our team at the New Terminal One is creating an unparalleled travel experience while staying true to our commitment to environmental sustainability.
“We are delighted to partner with TCR on this innovative collaboration for all-electric ground support equipment, which will contribute to seamless operations for our partner airlines and a best-in-class experience for their customers.”
The New Terminal One consortium, consisting of labour, operational, and financial partners, is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle.
In October 2024, the New Terminal One at JFK teamed up with K2 Security Screening to build an advanced passenger screening checkpoint.