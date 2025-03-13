Jackson Square Aviation has placed its first direct purchase order with Airbus for 50 A320neo aircraft. Credit: Airbus.

Aircraft lessor Jackson Square Aviation (JSA), which is part of the Mitsubishi HC Capital Group, has placed its first direct order with Airbus for 50 A320neo family aircraft.

Boasting more than 19,000 orders worldwide, the A320 family aircraft claims to provide a 50% noise reduction and at least a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency and CO₂ emissions, compared to their predecessors.

The A320neo Family features advanced aerodynamics and next-generation jet engines, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo offer a choice between Pratt & Whitney’s GTF and CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines.

JSA CEO Kevin McDonald said: “This is an exciting milestone in JSA’s history as a longtime global leader in the sale and leaseback financings of Airbus aircraft. JSA looks forward to our expanded relationship with Airbus.

“We are excited to add the A320neo to our long-term pipeline as we continue our mission to provide the world’s airlines with superior fleet and capital solutions.”

A320 Family operators can adjust aircraft size based on route demand, accommodating various services from low- to high-density routes and transcontinental flights.

The aircraft are capable of operating in diverse conditions, from urban airports to remote and challenging environments.

Airbus commercial aircraft business sales EVP Benoit de Saint-Exupery said: “Jackson Square Aviation has an impressive client base and we welcome its decision to become part of the Airbus family.

“After a thorough evaluation, JSA’s selection of the Airbus A320neo adds the leading single aisle aircraft family with outstanding performance and passenger comfort to its portfolio of aircraft for its airlines.”

