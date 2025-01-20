OMV has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus to progress the decarbonisation of the aviation industry through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
This partnership is intended to support the aviation sector’s aim to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050, with SAF identified as a key element in reducing CO2 emissions.
The collaboration between OMV and Airbus will focus on expanding voluntary access to SAF for diverse customer groups.
This initiative is expected to encourage new demand and support investment in new SAF production facilities.
Airbus chief sustainability officer Julie Kitcher said: “The transition to sustainable aviation requires strong cross-industry collaboration. Joining forces with OMV, a leading European energy partner, is another important step on our journey towards the production and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels at scale.
“This partnership fits perfectly with Airbus’ ambition to enable a global net-zero aviation sector and we look forward to working with OMV to deliver on shared objectives.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The partners will also explore ways to expedite the testing, evaluation, and approval processes for new feedstocks and production methods, thereby making SAF more readily available.
OMV fuels and feedstock executive vice president and executive board member Martijn van Koten said: “We are proud to lead on this journey, driving progress and creating a lasting positive impact on both the aviation industry and the environment. SAF is a cornerstone of OMV’s Strategy 2030 and our path to climate neutrality.”
OMV has been producing SAF since March 2022 at its Schwechat refinery in Austria, utilising sustainable and locally sourced raw materials such as used cooking oil.
The company has been supplying SAF to several airlines at the Vienna airport and has agreements in place to deliver a cumulative total of 1.5 million tonnes (mt) of SAF by 2030.
Additionally, OMV Petrom made a final investment decision in June 2024 to construct a SAF/hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) facility, along with two green hydrogen facilities, at the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania.
In October 2024, Airbus signed an MoU with Kansai Airports and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to assess the feasibility of hydrogen infrastructure at three Japanese airports including Kansai International, Osaka International, and Kobe.