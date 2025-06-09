The order will include the installation of the system in Hangar 3 at the IVP Complex, with completion expected by late 2025 or early 2026. Credit: Afif Abd. Halim/Shutterstock.

Konecranes, a provider of lifting solutions, has secured a contract to supply an integrated crane system to Impeccable Vintage Properties (IVP), a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad, for infrastructure development at Subang Airport in Malaysia.

The order, placed in 2024, will see the system installed in Hangar 3 at the IVP Complex, with completion expected later this year or early next year.

IVP CEO Mohd Fuad Sharuji said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Konecranes to install a state-of-the-art tele-platform system at our IVP Complex in Subang Airport.

“With Konecranes’ proven expertise and advanced technology, we’re integrating a robust solution that enhances accessibility and safety while supporting efficient MRO operations.”

The system comprises two tele-platform units, five suspension crane bridges, two service trolleys, crane runways, and power supply lines, all tailored to meet the rigorous demands of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations.

The tele-platforms, with a 500kg lifting capacity, and the service trolleys, capable of handling up to 10t, are designed to move along crane bridges, which are equipped with latching mechanisms for seamless bay-to-bay transitions.

Konecranes Material Handling (Malaysia) country director for industrial service and equipment Dinesh Nair said: “This delivery highlights Konecranes’ capabilities in challenging and unique environments such as aerospace MRO.

“Our crane systems, including tele-platforms, are engineered for precision and performance in demanding applications. We value the opportunity to support IVP in advancing Malaysia’s position as a regional aerospace hub.”

In March this year, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, ordered up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including 18 units of the 737-8 and 12 units of the 737-10, with options for an additional 30 to refresh its single-aisle fleet.

