IDEMIA Public Security and MATARAT Holding have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on digital transformation projects in Saudi Arabian airports.

The MoU was signed during the Dubai Airshow, an event that brought together aviation sector stakeholders to discuss new technologies and developments in the field.

MATARAT is responsible for managing and developing 27 airports throughout Saudi Arabia.

Both organisations plan to focus on areas including the use of biometric and digital identity technology for passenger processing and the development of digital platforms. They will also cooperate on technical consultation in identity verification and efforts to streamline airport operations.

The cooperation aligns with the aims of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

It also seeks to enhance operational efficiency and improve passenger experiences at airports throughout the country by employing IDEMIA Public Security’s biometric technologies alongside MATARAT’s airport management expertise.

IDEMIA Public Security travel and transport global head Tim Ferris said: “At IDEMIA Public Security, our commitment to building a safer world through trusted innovation has never been stronger.

“Partnering with MATARAT Holding marks a pivotal step in advancing digital transformation and creating a future of seamless passenger journeys across Saudi Arabia, and we’re proud to be part of that evolution.”

In December 2024, IDEMIA Public Security expanded its partnership with SITA to improve baggage handling and airport operations.

Building on their recent collaboration in digital travel credentials and biometric border management, the agreement is intended to combine IDEMIA’s computer vision capabilities with SITA’s baggage processing expertise.

The goal is to boost baggage handling efficiency and enhance the overall airport experience.

