The Cavorite X7 is designed for vertical takeoff and conventional runway use, offering versatility for multiple applications. Credit: Robinson Aircraft Ltd (dba Horizon Aircraft).

Horizon Aircraft has announced a collaboration with MT-Propeller to enhance the propulsion system of its hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Cavorite X7.

This collaboration aims to integrate MT-Propeller’s advanced composite propeller technology into Horizon’s hybrid turbine engine to improve speed, efficiency, and reduce noise during operations.

The Cavorite X7 is engineered for both vertical takeoff and conventional runway use, making it a better option for various applications.

MT-Propeller managing director Martin Albrecht said: “We’re excited to support Horizon Aircraft’s vision with our certified propellers, enhancing performance and sustainability in the fast-evolving eVTOL market.”

Horizon Aircraft is focused on developing the hybrid eVTOL that can perform like a traditional aircraft while offering enhanced speed, range, and operational capabilities.

The partnership is expected to expedite the certification process and production readiness of the aircraft, which is part of Horizon Aircraft’s goal to innovate regional air mobility solutions.

The company plans to increase production of the Cavorite X7 after completing testing and certification to meet the anticipated demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military sectors.

Horizon Aircraft chief engineer Brian Robinson said: “Partnering with MT-Propeller underscores Horizon’s commitment to delivering a superior flying experience.

“Together, we’re setting new standards for range, speed, and efficiency with our regional eVTOL. In particular, MT-Propeller’s world-leading low-noise design is well suited for operations around cities.”

In January this year, Horizon Aircraft signed a letter of intent with Discovery Air Chile to lease five Cavorite X7 hybrid eVTOL aircraft, with delivery anticipated by 2028.

