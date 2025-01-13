Horizon Aircraft has signed a letter of intent with Discovery Air Chile to lease five Cavorite X7 hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
The aircraft, which is designed to offer faster transfer times for passengers and cargo while reducing operational costs, is expected to be delivered to Discovery Air Chile by 2028.
The Cavorite X7 aircraft features a patented wing system that allows it to operate similarly to conventional aircraft.
The wings house 14 robust lift fans essential for vertical take-off. Once airborne, the aircraft transitions to forward flight by retracting the fans, allowing it to operate as a plane. It can land on conventional runways or vertically, like a helicopter.
The hybrid electric power system is not only efficient and safe but also capable of recharging its batteries in-flight and post-landing, Horizon said. The advanced hybrid system supports longer-range, higher-speed flights.
Horizon Aircraft’s team of aviation experts is on track to construct a full-scale demonstrator.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Horizon Aircraft CEO and co-founder Brandon Robinson said: “This agreement with Discovery Air Chile marks a significant milestone for Horizon Aircraft as we further expand our international footprint into South America.
“In Chile, when it comes to emergency evacuations, transfers and quickly reaching hospitals, speed is essential. Our Cavorite X7 hybrid eVTOL offers a compelling economic and operational alternative to helicopters.
“Our aircraft can fly almost twice as fast as a traditional helicopter with an estimated 30% lower per-hour operating cost. This results in over 75% savings as compared to a traditional helicopter on a per-mile basis.”
The Cavorite X7 is said to have up to 30% lower hydrocarbon emissions compared to traditional aircraft for similar operations.
This reduction is achievable with current technology, and as battery technology advances, the aircraft has the potential to become fully electric.
Discovery Air Chile general manager Álvaro González said: “We are proud to be the first South American operator of Horizon Aircraft’s Cavorite X7 Hybrid eVTOL.
“Sustainable, cost-effective operations and innovative technology, such as what Horizon Aircraft offers, advances Chilean regional air services and is integral to maintaining competitive operations.
“The Cavorite X7 is expected to transform the speed, flexibility, and cost to transport people and critical goods. This will be transformative for Chilean air movements at a regional level.”
In December 2024, Horizon Aircraft secured a $8.4m investment from a strategic aerospace supporter.
The firm plans to use the funding to strengthen its financial position, support operations and regulatory priorities, and advance the development and flight testing of the Cavorite X7 eVTOL.