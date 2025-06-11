The renewable diesel is produced from 100% waste and residues for the Finnish market. Credit: Finavia.

Helsinki Airport, operated by Finnish airport company Finavia, has reached net-zero carbon emissions in its operations, securing the international Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme’s net-zero certification.

A key factor in this achievement is the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, which has powered machinery and emergency power generators at the airport since 2024.

The renewable diesel is produced from 100% waste and residues for the Finnish market.

It has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from Helsinki Airport’s machinery and emergency power generators by an average of 90% compared to fossil diesel, based on lifecycle emissions, according to the company.

Neste B2B sales, marketing and services vice president Joni Pihlstrom said: “Finavia has been a forerunner among airports, systematically reducing emissions from its operations.

“I hope that the use of renewable diesel and the impressive results achieved through our long-term collaboration will serve as an encouraging example widely and across industries.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Machinery, including high-powered sweepers and snowplows used for runway and apron maintenance, accounts for 80% of Finavia’s fuel consumption.

These heavy machines are challenging to electrify due to their high power demands, but Neste’s renewable diesel enables emissions reductions without requiring modifications to existing equipment.

Finavia’s climate programme includes plans to expand the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to all its airports in 2025, following its adoption at Helsinki and Lapland airports.

The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions across all its airports by the end of 2025.

Finavia sustainability, technology and safety senior vice president Henri Hansson said: “Finavia’s operations at its 20 airports have been carbon neutral since 2019. Reaching net-zero targets at Helsinki Airport is the result of long-term and systematic work.

“The requirements for reaching net-zero level under the ACA programme include that carbon dioxide emissions are reduced by at least 90%, residual emissions are neutralised, and that an external party verifies the emissions data and operations.”

In February this year, DHL Group and Neste collaborated to lower greenhouse gas emissions in logistics by promoting renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), supporting DHL’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up