Logistics company DHL Group and renewable fuel producer Neste have joined forces to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the logistics sector.
This collaboration will focus on increasing the use of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support DHL’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.
DHL has set interim targets for 2030, which include electrifying two-thirds of its last-mile delivery vehicles and boosting the use of sustainable fuels in all transportation modes to more than 30%.
The companies are developing a commercial model to facilitate the offtake of approximately 300,000tpa of neat SAF by 2030, aimed at achieving DHL’s air transportation decarbonisation targets.
Neste commercial renewable products senior vice president Carl Nyberg said: “We are looking forward to further strengthening our existing cooperation with DHL Group through a holistic, joint approach to tackling GHG emissions in transportation.
“This gives us a chance to support DHL as a frontrunner in its field with our renewable fuels, which provide a solution to reduce GHG emissions on the road, as well as in the air.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition to air transportation, the partnership will explore the use of renewable diesel to help DHL achieve its decarbonisation goals in road transportation.
This initiative is part of a long-term collaboration between the two companies that has already seen successful projects such as sustainable aviation fuel deliveries.
Furthermore, both DHL and Neste have contributed to the development and testing of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Credit Transfer System, which allows credible reporting of emission reductions from SAF usage in air travel and freight transport.
DHL Group corporate development executive vice president Yin Zou said: “The signing of this agreement with Neste is a significant step in our strategy to achieve net-zero-emission logistics by 2050.
“By closely collaborating with a leading producer of renewable fuels, we can further advance on our interim targets.”
In December 2024, Air New Zealand secured its largest SAF contract, purchasing more than 30 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste.