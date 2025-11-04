The iCMORE APIDS applies machine learning models to analyse computed tomography baggage images and generate real-time alerts for checkpoint operators. Credit: Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Smiths Detection’s iCMORE Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) has been certified by the German Federal Police Technology Centre (FPTC) for use at airport security checkpoints in Germany.

The FPTC approval applies to the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX in the certified configuration and follows evaluation against the European Union (EU) APIDS Standard 1 plus additional national requirements.

Smiths Detection said that it will work with customers to align software versions, schedule updates , and deploy the system within the approved scope.

The iCMORE APIDS uses machine learning models to analyse computed tomography (CT) baggage images and issue real-time alerts to checkpoint operators.

Smiths Detection reported that the algorithm was trained on millions of images and detects items in under a second.

The vendor said this reduces false alarms and operator fatigue and allows for alarm-only viewing workflows by highlighting potential threats to speed operator decisions.

Smiths Detection global digital portfolio director Cymoril Métivier said: “This certification is another forward step for aviation security, operational efficiency and the passenger experience.

“With iCMORE APIDS delivering proven results on CT, passengers will know with certainty that they are protected with world leading precision while airport operators gain a transformational uplift in efficiency.

“Smiths Detection is leading this shift, enabling our customers’ security policy and paving the way for the future of airport security and alarm only viewing.”

The system is delivered as a software-only upgrade and does not require additional hardware, and it is compatible with most Smiths Detection scanners when configured as certified.

The company identified detection targets that include loose lithium batteries, sharps, weapons, cigarettes , and narcotics.

Smiths Detection said the iCMORE APIDS algorithm received local clearance from the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism (NCTV) in October 2024.

Last month, Smiths Detection launched the SDX 10080 SCT, a modular system for screening hold baggage and air cargo.

This addition to the company’s screening portfolio is engineered to meet current and future aviation security standards.

