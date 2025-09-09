The partnership aims to develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator for advanced air mobility applications. Credit: General Electric Company.

GE Aerospace and US-based aircraft manufacturer BETA Technologies (BETA) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing hybrid electric aviation.

Additionally, GE Aerospace plans to make an equity investment of $300m in BETA, subject to regulatory approval.

US-based GE Aerospace will also have the right to appoint a director to BETA’s board as part of this partnership.

The primary focus of this partnership is the creation of a hybrid electric turbogenerator intended for advanced air mobility (AAM) applications, which includes long-range vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft and future models from BETA.

GE Aerospace chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. said: “Partnering with BETA will expand and accelerate hybrid electric technology development, meeting our customers’ needs for differentiated capabilities that provide more range, payload, and optimised engine and aircraft performance.”

The partnership will combine BETA’s capabilities in high-performance, permanent magnet electric generators with GE Aerospace’s expertise in turbine technology, certification, safety, and large-scale manufacturing of electrical power systems.

The hybrid solution is designed to utilise existing infrastructure, including GE Aerospace’s CT7 and T700 engines, and aims to enhance range, payload, and speed performance compared to similar aircraft.

BETA Technologies founder and CEO Kyle Clark said: “This partnership brings together two teams deeply committed to and guided by aerospace engineering excellence and building the future of flight.

“We believe the industry is on the precipice of a real step change, and we’re humbled that GE Aerospace has the confidence in our team, technology, and iterative approach to innovation to partner with us.”

GE Aerospace has been developing a range of technologies for future flight, including integrated hybrid electric propulsion systems and new engine architectures.

Its achievements include a ground test of an electric motor-driven propeller in 2016 and the successful test of a megawatt-class hybrid electric propulsion system in 2022, which was conducted at altitudes simulating single-aisle commercial flight.

BETA’s aircraft are designed for all-weather performance and have been tested in various environmental conditions across the US and Europe.

In May this year, Ethiopian Airlines chose GE Aerospace’s GEnx engine to power 11 new Boeing 787 aircraft, increasing its GEnx fleet from 19 to 30.

The airline also confirmed its order for GE9X engines for eight Boeing 777-9 aircraft, with options for six additional aircraft.

