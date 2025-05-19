Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed its order for GE9X engines for eight Boeing 777-9 aircraft. Credit: Croatorum/Shutterstock.

Ethiopian Airlines has selected GE Aerospace’s GEnx engine to power 11 new Boeing 787 aircraft, expanding its GEnx-powered fleet from 19 to 30 units.

Ethiopian Airlines has reaffirmed its previous order for GE9X engines to be used in eight Boeing 777-9 aircraft, with options for six more aircraft to be equipped with the same engines.

The agreements also encompass a service contract for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of both the GEnx and GE9X engines.

This collaboration builds on a partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and GE Aerospace that began in 2003.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “Our partnership with GE Aerospace has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver world-class service to our passengers as Africa’s leading airline.”

Ethiopian Airlines’ investment in GE Aerospace’s engine technology aligns with its aim to provide better service while emphasising sustainability.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

GE Aerospace commercial engines and services president and CEO Russell Stokes said: “We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines, a valued partner for many years and proud to support their mission to connect the world while advancing the future of sustainable aviation.”

The GE9X engine is exclusively available for the Boeing 777X family. It offers a 10% improvement in specific fuel consumption compared to the GE90-115B, showcasing advancements in emissions technology.

The GEnx engine family, introduced in 2011, has achieved over 62 million flight hours and is GE Aerospace’s fastest-selling high-thrust engine, with more than 3,600 units in service.

Both the GEnx and GE9X engines are certified for use with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.

In March this year, Archer Aviation partnered with Ethiopian Airlines to deploy its Midnight electric air taxis through the “Launch Edition” programme, valued at up to $30m.

Archer will supply Ethiopian Airlines with a team of pilots, technicians, and engineers to assist with the initial rollout of the Midnight aircraft in Ethiopia.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up