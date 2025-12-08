The agreement is intended to meet the carrier’s operational requirements by leveraging GA Telesis’ technical expertise. Credit: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock

GA Telesis has secured a five-year contract to provide landing gear overhaul services for an undisclosed major US airline.

Both parties have not disclosed any financial details related to the agreement.

The contract covers the maintenance of A320-family landing gear assemblies for the carrier, which operates both Airbus and Boeing narrowbody aircraft.

Work under this agreement will take place at GA Telesis’ MRO Services Landing Gear facility in Medley, Florida.

The facility holds US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certifications to perform maintenance, repair, and overhaul on landing gear components.

The airline operates across the US and is focusing on network reliability and entering new markets as part of its ongoing growth.

The agreement is expected to support the carrier’s operational needs by utilising GA Telesis’ technical capabilities.

GA Telesis MRO services president Pastor Lopez said: “This agreement underscores our relentless commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality maintenance solutions that keep airlines operating safely, efficiently, and on schedule.

“We are proud to support their A320 fleet and look forward to a strong and enduring collaboration.”

GA Telesis MRO Services, headquartered in Miami, serves airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhauls (MROs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.

The company claims to source original parts from manufacturers for all component repairs it performs and serves more than 1,000 customers through its three operating divisions.

The GA Telesis Ecosystem is a global network operating across 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents.

Its integrated solutions include parts distribution, logistics, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

