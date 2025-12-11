The facility will serve as a hub for corporate and private business aircraft in the Fort Worth area. Credit: 4kclips/Shutterstock.com.

The City of Fort Worth in the US has authorised a ground lease agreement for Sky Harbour Group to develop a new hangar campus at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport.

The project marks Sky Harbour’s third home base operator (HBO) campus in Texas and its 21st in the US, expanding its network of facilities for business aircraft.

The airport infrastructure company is building a series of HBO campuses across the US.

At Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, the company plans to construct two 32,000ft² hangars intended to accommodate a range of late-model business aircraft.

The development will include office and lounge suites adjacent to the hangars, alongside on-site parking and fuelling services.

The facility will serve as a home base for both corporate and private business aircraft operating in the Fort Worth area.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Fort Worth assistant aviation director Aaron Barth said: “Fort Worth Meacham International Airport welcomes Sky Harbour.

“Their white-glove, concierge service not only aligns with our best-in-class vision but will be a valuable addition to our considerable portfolio of services available at FTW. As Fort Worth continues to grow, so too must the quality and range of experiences we provide to travelers and partners.”

According to Sky Harbour, the campus aims to create or sustain hundreds of jobs locally and contribute economic benefits to Fort Worth.

With nine HBO campuses currently operational and 11 more under development nationwide, Sky Harbour anticipates announcing additional locations in the near future.

The company’s proprietary line-service offering will be available at the new campus and dedicated exclusively to based tenants.

Sky Harbour noted that its FTW campus will provide security, efficiency, and operational control tailored to tenants’ needs.

Sky Harbour CEO Tal Keinan said: “Fort Worth is a robust and high-growth market with a unique aviation heritage. Fort Worth Meacham International Airport specifically enjoys outstanding management, and we are grateful for FTW’s partnership along the road that has brought us here.

“Sky Harbour is committed to creating new and unique value for Fort Worth business aviation, for FTW, and for the citizens of Fort Worth.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up