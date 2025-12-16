flydubai, AWS have announced a collaboration under which the Dubai-based airline will adopt AWS cloud and AI services. Credit: flydubai.

flydubai and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a collaboration that will see the Dubai-based airline use the latter’s cloud and AI services to advance its digital capabilities and improve its customer journey.

The companies said that the arrangement aims to reinforce the airline’s focus on innovation in its operations and services.

The two organisations will establish a framework under which AWS will support flydubai through structured innovation engagements.

These will focus on areas such as generative AI for airline operations, data analytics, machine learning, and customer experience enhancement, with the stated objective of supporting the carrier’s digital services for long-term growth.

flydubai chief procurement and technology officer Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri said: “This initiative marks an important milestone in flydubai’s digital evolution.

“Working with AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, will enable us to introduce new digital capabilities that enhance our operations and elevate how we serve our customers, further supporting our agile business model.”

As part of the collaboration, flydubai and AWS plan to develop and scale digital and AI use cases that will apply across the airline’s operations and customer journey.

The companies intend to use AWS cloud, AI, and data analytics tools to speed up the delivery of production-ready solutions that target operational efficiency and customer value.

Amazon chief technology officer Werner Vogels said: “The aviation industry is at a pivotal moment where cloud technology, AI, and data analytics can revolutionise both operational efficiency and customer experience.

“Through this collaboration with flydubai, AWS will help accelerate innovation by creating more personalised journeys for customers. This is about using technology not just to solve today’s challenges, but to reimagine the future of aviation.”

flydubai operates a network of more than 135 destinations with a fleet of 97 aircraft.

Since launching services in mid-2009, the airline has expanded to more than 135 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

