The collaboration will certify FL Technics’ MRO facilities to install and maintain Honeywell systems under an OEM framework. Credit: FL Technics.

FL Technics has been designated as an official channel partner of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, expanding its capabilities in the business and general aviation sectors.

This partnership allows FL Technics, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group and a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, to offer a comprehensive selection of Honeywell’s engine and auxiliary power unit (APU) products.

The collaboration is also said to ensure that FL Technics’ MRO facilities are certified to install and maintain Honeywell systems under an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) framework.

FL Technics procurement and products unit, engine, airframe and materials services head Arunas Ganiprauskas said: “We are delighted to be an official Honeywell partner, which empowers us to deliver Honeywell engine and APUs products and certified installation services under a single umbrella.

“For our customers, this means faster turnarounds and fewer handovers. And crucially, this is all OEM-backed, so our customers get peace of mind because they know everything has been delivered in accordance with Honeywell’s official documentation and training.”

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies is a manufacturer of various systems, including engines, avionics, connectivity and data services, as well as mechanical systems, which are integral to a wide array of commercial, defence, and space aircraft, in addition to numerous terrestrial applications.

The offerings from the company encompass aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, and power systems.

These products are expected to contribute to enhanced fuel efficiency, improved flight punctuality, and increased safety in aviation operations.

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies business and general aviation EMEA and India vice president Flavio Michio Osanai said: “Channel partnerships, like this one with FL Technics, underscore our commitment to delivering high-quality service and solutions that enhance operational efficiency for our customers in the business and general aviation sectors.

“Our aim is to instill confidence with our customers, knowing that they receive reliable solutions in region aligned with Honeywell’s official standards and expertise.”

In February this year, Honeywell signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AM Green to investigate the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India, utilising ethanol, green methanol, and green hydrogen.

