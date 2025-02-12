Honeywell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AM Green to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India using ethanol, green methanol, and green hydrogen.
Announced during India Energy Week 2025, this collaboration aims to address the energy transition “megatrend” and contribute to India’s energy security and environmental goals.
The partnership will focus on the techno-economic feasibility of utilising various carbon dioxide (CO₂) emission sources to produce SAF.
The initiative is in line with India’s efforts to reduce crude oil import dependence and support the “National Green Hydrogen Mission.”
The collaboration also seeks to position India as a global exporter of green methanol, providing low-emission fuel alternatives for shipping companies and helping airlines comply with Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) mandates for carbon-neutral growth.
AM Green Group president and co-founder Mahesh Kolli said: “We are delighted to partner with Honeywell, which is one of the world’s largest technology companies that is positively shaping the future of energy.
“This partnership demonstrates AM Green’s emerging leadership position as a global clean energy transition solutions platform while contributing to India’s ambition of emerging as an exporter of reliable, sustainable and lowest-cost green molecules and its derivatives accelerating industrial decarbonisation globally.”
The agreement benefits Indian farmers by creating a market for ethanol feedstocks and aligns with the government’s strategy to enhance green hydrogen production for domestic and international markets.
The feasibility study, expected to conclude by mid-2025, marks a “critical” step towards achieving large-scale decarbonisation in the aviation sector.
Honeywell India president Ashish Modi said: “The collaboration with AM Green will help advance India’s low-carbon economy and create an ecosystem that supports the government’s SAF blending mandates, positioning India as a global leader in alternative fuel innovation.
“By combining Honeywell’s proven carbon capture technologies and ethanol-to-jet solution with AM Green’s expertise in green hydrogen and ethanol production, we will pave the way for a sustainable future and reinforce our commitment to environmental stewardship.”
