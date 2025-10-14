The EL9’s blown-lift technology powers Direct Aviation, a new air travel mode that utilises various smaller, accessible locations to avoid crowded airport hubs. Credit: Electra.Aero.

Electra.aero has named Evolito as the supplier of electric propulsion units (EPUs) for its EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.

Under the agreement, Evolito will deliver EPUs that include motors, motor controllers, and thermal control systems to power eight propellers located along the wings of the EL9.

This distributed electric propulsion configuration is designed to enable the aircraft to take off and land within 45m.

The EL9 Ultra Short combines electric propulsion with blown-lift technology to achieve lift coefficients above 20 in powered wind tunnel testing, a figure that, according to Electra, is substantially higher than those seen in conventional aircraft wings.

The company stated that this configuration permits operations in space one-tenth the size required by standard aircraft, which could expand the number of accessible airfields.

Evolito CEO and co-founder Dr Chris Harris said: “We are thrilled to partner with Electra on the EL9, a game-changing aircraft that aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Our engine technology is designed for type-certification and scalable production, making it ideally suited to support Electra’s vision for clean, accessible, and efficient regional air travel.”

Electra plans to begin test flights of the EL9 in 2027, with certification and commercial entry projected between late 2029 and 2030 under the US Federal Aviation Administration Part 23 standards.

It is positioning the EL9 within a regional air mobility model intended to make use of existing infrastructure and reach locations currently not served by air transport.

The aircraft’s features are intended to reduce both noise and emissions and to increase operating flexibility.

Electra CEO Marc Allen said: “Our production contract with Evolito is a significant step forward for our vision for Direct Aviation—safe, quiet, and affordable air mobility that connects communities in ways never before possible.

“Evolito’s lightweight, durable, and cost-effective design will provide exceptional long-term value for operators through low maintenance, long life, and proven reliability.”

In March this year, Electra secured 2,200 pre-orders for its EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft, amounting to nearly $9bn.

New clients include Akansel, Dieng & Co Engineering in collaboration with Flow Aero, Caverton Helicopters, Copenhagen Helicopter, Copenhagen Air Taxi, 5 Star Helicopter Tours, Global Vectra Helicorp, and Helicidade Heilporto.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up