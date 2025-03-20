Electra’s nine-passenger EL9 Ultra Short aircraft offers accessibility, low noise, affordability, and sustainability. Credit: Electra.aero, Inc/PRNewswire.

Aerospace company Electra.aero (Electra) has received 2,200 pre-orders for its EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft, totalling nearly $9bn.

Electra’s new clients for EL9 include Akansel and Dieng & Co Engineering in partnership with Flow Aero, Caverton Helicopters, Copenhagen Helicopter and Copenhagen Air Taxi, 5 Star Helicopter Tours, Global Vectra Helicorp, and Helicidade Heilporto.

These companies join Electra’s existing clientele, who are integrating the EL9 into their fleets to reduce operational costs and expand service to new destinations.

Among them are Bristow Group, a provider of vertical flight solutions, and Electra’s operational launch partner, as well as private aviation platforms such as JetSetGo and Blade India, Flapper, flyv, LYGG, JSX, and Surf Air.

Electra CEO Marc Allen said: “Hybrid-electric propulsion enables us to achieve what jet fuel alone cannot do; we have created a fixed-wing airplane that delivers the access of a helicopter with 100 times less noise, 70% lower cost, improved safety, and dramatically reduced emissions.

“The response from the global aviation industry has been tremendous. Our customers see the EL9 aircraft as a true game-changer, and they’re using its ultra-short takeoff capabilities to open the door to new routes in areas with space and noise constraints.”

The EL9 Ultra Short can take off and land in 150ft due to its blown lift and hybrid-electric propulsion system.

This capability allows air operators to serve communities without aviation infrastructure, comply with stringent noise regulations at airports, and explore new business models for cargo services, while saving time for travellers.

Electra’s Ultra Short technology suite combines blown lift aerodynamics with hybrid-electric propulsion.

It ensures increased accessibility, low noise, affordability, and sustainability, all while utilising existing infrastructure, according to the company.

The nine-passenger EL9 has a payload capacity of up to 3,000lb and a range of up to 1,100 nautical miles (NM). Its in-flight battery recharging feature eliminates the need for ground charging facilities.

The aircraft’s ability to operate from compact and unimproved surfaces such as grass fields and parking lots paves the way for new routes and economic opportunities, making regional air mobility more accessible.

In January this year, Electra partnered with Hunch Mobility to enhance regional air travel in India using Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.