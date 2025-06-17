The contract includes the purchase of up to 50 eVTOL aircraft and related entry-to-service and aftermarket services. Credit: Eve Air Mobility.

Eve Air Mobility has entered into a binding framework agreement with Revo, an urban air mobility operator based in Brazil, and its parent company, Omni Helicopters International (OHI).

The $250m contract outlines the acquisition of up to 50 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, along with associated entry into service and aftermarket services.

Revo is set to become the inaugural operator of Eve’s eVTOLs in Sao Paulo, with the first delivery anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Sao Paulo has a significant aerial mobility market, with more than 400 registered helicopters and nearly 2,000 daily takeoffs and landings, according to the company.

The agreement signifies Eve’s shift from development to implementation, reinforcing its status as a provider of next-generation urban air mobility solutions.

Eve Air Mobility CEO Johann Bordais said: “This binding agreement with Revo and OHI is a pivotal step for Eve, demonstrating growing market confidence in our technology and operational model.

“By moving from concept to implementation, we are not only advancing our commercial roadmap but also helping to shape a robust and sustainable UAM ecosystem, setting a global benchmark for eVTOL deployment.”

Revo, which is fully owned by OHI, currently offers a comprehensive mobility solution that combines car and luggage services with scheduled helicopter flights connecting key locations in southeast Brazil.

The daily flights between Zona Sul and GRU International Airport, which typically take between 1.5-3 hours by car, can be completed in approximately ten minutes by air.

The binding agreement builds upon the existing strategic partnership between Eve, OHI, and Revo, which includes prior agreements for aircraft and service solutions, as well as successful simulations of urban air traffic management using Eve’s Vector software.

Additionally, the agreement grants Revo access to Eve TechCare, a comprehensive suite of operational support aimed at optimising eVTOL operations and enhancing fleet performance.

Revo CEO Joao Welsh said: “Our decision to partner with Eve Air Mobility was clear, rooted in their mature design, comprehensive support ecosystem, and Embraer’s unparalleled aerospace heritage.”

In February this year, Eve Air Mobility partnered with PRS Aeroportos to participate in Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) regulatory sandbox for vertiports.

