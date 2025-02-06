Eve Air Mobility (Eve) has teamed up with PRS Aeroportos to take part in Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) regulatory sandbox for vertiports.
This collaboration is said to be a “pivotal” step in establishing operational regulations for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
PRS Aeroportos is a consortium comprising Campo de Marte Airport’s concessionaire Pax Aeroportos, vertiport operator UrbanV, and VertiMob Infrastructure.
The 24-month sandbox initiative will focus on developing solutions for vertiports, addressing critical areas such as infrastructure capacity, firefighting systems, noise requirements, and access control.
The project will also examine aircraft landing and take-off layouts, flight paths, and maintenance facilities.
Eve is also focusing on developing the “dynamics” of the advanced air mobility (AAM) market, which will influence the variety of services available at vertiports to cater to future demands.
Eve CEO Johann Bordais said: “From the beginning, Eve’s vision has always been broader than just the aircraft. We are deeply committed to shaping and integrating into the wider AAM industry.
“Our collaboration in Anac’s regulatory sandbox is a clear demonstration of this commitment.
“This partnership with the infrastructure operators allows us to address all aspects of the AAM industry, from vertiport infrastructure to eVTOL operations, in alignment with the standards and expectations of global regulatory agencies.”
Recently, ANAC published the final airworthiness criteria for Eve’s eVTOL, moving the company closer to type certification.
It enables Eve to define its compliance methods with ANAC and continue its work towards certification with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Eve has also conducted concept of operations (CONOPs) studies in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Chicago, and London, outlining operational needs and user experiences for eVTOLs.
These studies gather feedback from all stakeholders to create the most effective solutions for the industry.
Last month, Eve and JetSetGo, a private aircraft charter company in India, partnered to advance the use of the former’s Vector urban air traffic management (ATM) software in India.
Announced at the Bharat Mobility AAM Conference, JetSetGo becomes Eve’s 14th Vector customer and its second in India, highlighting growing global interest in the solution.