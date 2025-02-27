The proposed measures include implementing an EU industrial strategy for SAFs, and supporting Fit for 55 implementation. Credit: Ivan Marc/Shutterstock.

Europe’s aviation sector has acknowledged that the Clean Industrial Deal (CID) announced by the European Commission (EC) is an initial move towards achieving a balance between industrial decarbonisation and economic competitiveness.

An alliance comprising Airlines for Europe (A4E), Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe), ASD, Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), and European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is urging the EC to adopt a better strategy and action plan to ensure the sector’s global competitiveness during the net zero transition.

The alliance stated that the CID recognises the importance of supporting low-carbon fuels and aviation charging infrastructure, but competitive aviation encompasses more than just fuel solutions.

The Destination 2050 initiative and roadmap, created by SEO Amsterdam Economics (SEO) and Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR), developed on behalf of the alliance outlines an “ambitious” strategy for decarbonising European aviation.

The roadmap details four pillars to achieve net zero aviation, including sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), air traffic management optimisation, new aircraft technology, and economic measures. Each pillar requires specific support from policymakers.

The sector is anticipating the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP), but in the meantime, the EC is being called upon to take immediate action by the alliance.

The proposed measures include recognising aviation’s strategic economic role with a comprehensive aviation strategy, implementing an EU industrial strategy for SAFs, and providing specific support for the implementation of Fit for 55.

It will also include the introduction of alternative financing for the sector’s transition, as well as support for research and scale-up efforts in next-generation aircraft and air traffic management technologies.

The Destination 2050 alliance has reached out to EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a letter, the alliance outlined proposals for a united, multi-stakeholder approach to realise the net zero carbon aviation transition.

In 2023, the European Parliament in Strasbourg approved a plan to mandate European airports to meet SAF targets.