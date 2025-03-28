The four-passenger Midnight aircraft is engineered for quick, back-to-back trips with minimal charge time between flights. Credit: Archer Aviation/ Business Wire.

Archer Aviation has signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to deploy its Midnight electric air taxis under the “Launch Edition” programme valued at up to $30m.

The partnership signifies progress in developing an all-electric air taxi network in the region, with Ethiopian Airlines being the second customer to plan the deployment of Archer’s Midnight aircraft.

Archer will provide Ethiopian Airlines with a team of pilots, technicians, and engineers to support the initial deployment of the early launch edition of the Midnight aircraft in Ethiopia.

Both parties will continue to work with the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) to safely operationalise Midnight.

The partnership is not only focused on developing an air taxi network but also exploring broader use cases for Midnight, including eco-tourism.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “We are committed to pioneering advanced air mobility solutions that enhance connectivity and drive sustainable aviation in Africa.

“Our partnership with Archer Aviation marks an important step in bringing cutting-edge eVTOL technology to Ethiopia.”

The four-passenger Midnight aircraft is designed for rapid, back-to-back trips with minimal charge time between flights.

The Launch Edition programme, announced by Archer in February 2025, is designed to create a scalable commercialisation framework for safely deploying aircraft in early adopter markets.

The initiative seeks to demonstrate the capabilities of the Midnight aircraft, drive public acceptance, build operational experience, and generate early revenue.

Archer’s provision of backend software infrastructure and front-end booking applications will support urban air mobility operations during the programme.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “Last month we announced Abu Dhabi Aviation as our first Launch Edition customer—today we’re following that up with our second, Ethiopian Airlines.

“Africa presents an untapped opportunity with regards to advanced air mobility, with a variety of compelling use cases that we’ll be exploring together, and I’m proud to be taking a big step forward here alongside Ethiopian Airlines.”

In December 2024, Archer Aviation finished building its high-volume manufacturing facility, ARC, in Georgia, US.

Located next to Covington Municipal Airport, the facility spans approximately 400,000ft².