Archer Aviation has completed the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, ARC, in Georgia, US.
Situated adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport, the facility covers an area of about 400,000ft².
The aircraft manufacturing facility is set to start production in early 2025, aiming to achieve a production rate of two aircraft per month by year’s end.
Earlier this week, Archer received the certificate of occupancy for ARC, marking a significant milestone towards commencing the tooling load-in for the initial manufacturing line.
Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “The completion of this facility is a testament to the state of the industry – shifting from R&D [research and development] into commercialisation.
“With construction on ARC now complete, our team is focused on the start of production planned for early next year. From there, it’s all about execution and scaling.”
Archer teamed up with automobile manufacturing company Stellantis to build ARC, which is focused on mass-producing Archer’s Midnight all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL).
The Midnight aircraft is designed to provide a sustainable, low-noise, and safe mode of transportation. It offers an alternative to traditional ground transport in densely populated urban areas.
The aircraft is the result of an expanded tie-up between Stellantis and Archer Aviation.
Both companies are working to finalise an agreement making Stellantis the exclusive contract manufacturer for the aircraft at the facility.
Stellantis is contributing capital, advanced manufacturing technology, and experienced personnel to scale production to 650 aircraft annually by 2030 at the new facility.
Stellantis chief manufacturing and supply chain officer Arnaud Deboeuf said: “Supporting Archer’s electric aircraft growth with our deep manufacturing expertise is a great opportunity for the two companies.”
This month, Archer announced that it has successfully raised an additional $430m in equity capital from longtime strategic partners Stellantis and United Airlines, along with new investors such as Wellington Management and 2PointZero.
Earlier this year, Archer received almost $400m in further funding from Stellantis to fund the labour costs for its eVTOL aircraft manufacturing programme.