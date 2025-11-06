The biometric system enables all Emirates passengers to register just once, either through the Emirates app, at self-service kiosks, or at check-in counters. Credit: The Emirates Group.

Emirates has invested Dh85m ($23.1m) in deploying more than 200 facial recognition cameras throughout Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The rollout, conducted in partnership with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigner Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD), is intended to streamline identity verification for Emirates passengers across check-in, immigration, boarding gates, and lounges.

The biometric system allows any Emirates passenger, including UAE residents and visitors, to register once using the Emirates app, at self-service kiosks, or at check-in counters.

GDRFAD director general and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said: “At GDRFA Dubai, innovation has long been part of our DNA and a cornerstone of our services. Over the years, we have integrated artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to make travel through Dubai faster, safer, and more intuitive.”

The process requires passengers to be at least 18 years old and members of Emirates Skywards.

During registration, individuals scan their passport, align details with their Emirates Skywards profile, and authorise the use of their information within the GDRFAD database.

Once enrolled, passengers can use facial recognition to access check-in points, smart gates at immigration, select departure gates, and designated lounges without presenting physical documentation.

At immigration, the GDRFAD-managed smart gates are open to UAE citizens and residents, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC nationals), and visa-on-arrival travellers with biometric passports.

At lounges in Concourse B, registered passengers can enter using facial recognition at specified access points.

Some departure gates on Concourses A, B, and C are currently equipped for biometric boarding, with additional implementation underway.

For passengers with an existing GDRFAD biometric profile from previous visits or residency in Dubai, Emirates will match their facial data upon registration.

If there is no existing profile, a temporary record is created until entry into Dubai converts it to a permanent GDRFAD profile.

The authority manages these digital profiles for future travel through DXB.

All registered users provide consent during the process, allowing Emirates to use their biometric data under specified terms.

According to the airline, this system is intended to reduce processing times for passengers who opt into the service.

Emirates deputy president and chief operating officer Adel al Redha said: “With our latest Biometrics Path development, Emirates has invested in further innovations to enhance the customer travel experience, providing remarkable speed, efficiency, and accuracy at Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport.

“Since 2017, we have been working in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai to upgrade our equipment and implement the latest technologies, ensuring that our customers enjoy a world-class, seamless journey.”

