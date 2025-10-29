Embross stated that these installations aim to modernise passenger processing, streamline airport operations, and reduce wait times. Credit: Embross.

Embross has implemented its Odyssey Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) at Edmonton International Airport, Victoria International Airport, and Kelowna International Airport, marking an expansion of its operations in Western Canada.

Each airport received a deployment configured to align with its specific infrastructure and passenger throughput.

At Edmonton International Airport, which processes close to eight million passengers each year, Embross installed more than 200 CUPPS workstations and a range of self-service kiosks.

Victoria International Airport has added 22 new kiosks and several CUPPS positions as part of a wider upgrade to its check-in and processing areas.

Kelowna International Airport’s adoption of the CUPPS and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) systems is intended to support terminal expansion and future increases in passenger volume.

Embross stated that these installations are aimed at providing a modernised passenger processing environment to help streamline airport operations and manage wait times.

Embross Americas commercial head Joey Campbell said: “2025 has been a landmark year for Embross in Canada. Securing three new CUPPS and CUSS airport deployments, and displacing three major legacy providers, reflects the trust placed in our ability to deliver flexible, future-ready airport technology at any scale.

“We’re proud to work alongside airports that are taking a forward-looking approach to passenger service. These projects show how collaboration can make a tangible difference, improving passenger flow, reducing wait times, and enabling airport teams to operate more efficiently and responsively to passenger needs.”

Embross’s technology suite includes self-service kiosks, bag drops, e-gates, and queue management systems, in addition to CUPPS.

Its client base includes more than 150 airlines and multiple airports across Canada, the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Recently, Embross secured a cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell, streamlining the procurement of airport technology for public-sector organisations throughout North America.

Awarded via the Canoe Procurement Group in Canada, this contract enables eligible airports and government entities to access Embross’ suite of passenger processing and crowd flow management solutions, all available through an established competitive bidding process.

