The Sourcewell contract allows public-sector organisations to purchase Embross’ self-service products, such as airport kiosks and self-service bag drops. Credit: Embross.

Embross has secured a cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell, facilitating the procurement of airport technology for public-sector organisations across North America.

This contract, awarded through the Canoe Procurement Group in Canada, allows eligible airports and government entities to access Embross’ range of passenger processing and crowd flow management solutions, which are based on an existing competitive bid process.

The Sourcewell contract enables public-sector organisations to acquire Embross’ self-service products, which include airport kiosks, self-service bag drops, common-use passenger processing systems (CUPPS), queue management solutions, and e-gates.

Sourcewell operates as a self-sustaining US government agency, offering more than 800 competitively solicited contracts to government, educational, and nonprofit entities throughout North America.

By leveraging the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 organisations, Sourcewell simplifies the acquisition of essential technology and services.

The competitive solicitation process employed by Sourcewell is said to ensure that member organisations can procure these technologies while meeting procurement standards and achieving cost savings.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Sourcewell principal supplier development executive Mike Garrette said: “We are excited to welcome Embross to the Sourcewell family.

“The Embross contract covers passenger and crowd flow management solutions, including queue management and self-service kiosks. We look forward to partnering with Embross to serve our airport customers and related agencies.”

Embross is expanding its offerings, including the VelocityKiosk and bag drop solutions, as well as common-use systems.

The company supports more than 150 airlines and several airports globally, with installations in Canada, the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Embross Americas head Joey Campbell said: “This contract makes it easier than ever for airports and government agencies to access our self-service solutions, removing much of the tedious tendering process that has slowed progress in the past.

“Airports are already seeing the benefits, with Embross winning new projects under the agreement, showing just how quickly partners can now adopt the technology they need.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up