Electra has more than 2,200 pre-orders for the EL9 aircraft from over 50 global operators, valued at over $10bn. Credit: Electra.Aero.

Electra Aviation has successfully conducted powered wind tunnel tests for its nine-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft, the EL9 Ultra Short.

The testing confirmed that the aircraft’s blown wing design achieves a lift capability that allows for takeoff and landing distances in just 150ft, which is approximately 10% of the distance required by conventional aircraft of similar size.

The tests utilised a 20% scale model of the EL9 wing, revealing lift coefficients exceeding 20, a performance level seven times greater than the typical range of 2.5-3 for unblown wings.

This enhancement in lift capability is expected to facilitate safe operations from smaller spaces, such as soccer fields.

The results of the wind tunnel tests also indicate that the EL9 meets all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 23 safety standards and stall margin requirements.

This development is anticipated to provide new operational possibilities for both commercial and defence sectors.

The aircraft could enable air services to reach communities without existing aviation infrastructure, operate in areas with stringent noise regulations, and create new business models for cargo transport.

The EL9’s capabilities may enhance military logistics, allowing for landings on unpaved surfaces and improving operational safety and cost efficiency.

The US Army has supported the testing through a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract, exploring the potential applications of Electra’s blown wing technology within military operations.

In light of these findings, Electra is refining the design of the EL9 production model, alongside ongoing flight tests of the EL2 demonstrator aircraft.

Electra technology development director Chris Courtin said: “This is a major milestone in demonstrating the EL9’s ability to take off and land in spaces never before possible for fixed-wing aircraft.

“Verification of the effectiveness of the optimised EL9 wing shows that the EL9 is both transformative and practical.”

Electra currently has over 2,200 pre-orders for the EL9 from more than 50 operators globally, with a total value exceeding $10bn.

The company plans to conduct its first test flights in 2027, with expectations for certification and entry into commercial service by 2029, adhering to FAA Part 23 regulations.

In January this year, Electra partnered with Hunch Mobility to enhance regional air travel in India with its EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.

