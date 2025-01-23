The EL9’s design enables in-flight battery recharging and direct air travel beyond major airports, suiting India’s mobility needs. Credit: Electra.

Aerospace company Electra has joined forces with Hunch Mobility to expand “regional air travel in India” using Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the India Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 in Greater Noida.

This collaboration aims to enhance on-demand air services in “one of the world’s most fastest growing and most congested transportation markets”.

The alliance integrates Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short aircraft, with Hunch Mobility’s advanced software platform, aircraft operator network, and “key” infrastructure in urban centres to offer “direct-to-destination air connectivity” where it is currently unavailable.

The EL9 Ultra Short aircraft can take off and land with less than 150ft runway. Its design includes in-flight battery recharging and ultra-quiet operation, making it ideal for India’s mobility landscape, allowing for air transport directly to destinations beyond major airports, stated Electra.

Electra sales and support vice president Marc Ausman said: “This partnership combines Electra’s innovative aircraft technology with Hunch Mobility’s operational expertise and market presence to deliver cleaner, quieter, and faster transportation options that address India’s pressing mobility challenges.”

As per the MoU, Electra and Hunch Mobility will jointly investigate route networks that maximise the EL9’s capabilities, focusing on routes currently plagued by heavy traffic congestion.

Hunch Mobility will provide operational expertise to enhance the EL9’s efficiency, maintenance, and overall passenger experience.

The partnership extends to joint marketing efforts and a united front in advocating for policies that support advanced air mobility research, development, and infrastructure.

Hunch Mobility managing director Amit Dutta said: “Our partnership with Electra represents a significant step forward in our mission to reduce travel friction and offer cost-effective air transportation alternatives.

“The EL9 aircraft will enable us to expand our services and provide a seamless transition to electric air mobility for our customers.”

Electra unveiled the EL-2 “Goldfinch” eSTOL aircraft, marking progress in its efforts to decarbonise transportation.

The Electra EL-2, with a 300ft take-off and landing capability, cruises at 175 KTS and has a range of over 400nm.