EHang’s VT35 long-range pilotless eVTOL aircraft. Credit: EHANG.

EHang Holdings has launched the VT35 long-range, pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at an event in Hefei, Anhui Province, China.

The VT35 is based on the company’s earlier VT30 prototype. It is intended for medium and long-distance applications, such as intercity routes of 200km.

EHang confirmed a standard domestic market price of 6.5m yuan ($0.91m) for the VT35 at the launch.

The VT35 employs a tandem-wing, two-seat configuration, featuring eight distributed lift propellers for vertical take-off and landing and a pusher propeller with fixed wings for cruise flight.

The aircraft’s stated range is 200km when fully loaded, and it has a maximum takeoff weight of 950kg. Its physical footprint measures about 8m in length and wingspan and 3m in height.

According to EHang, these specifications enable the VT35 to maintain operational efficiency and stability while being compatible with urban take-off and landing sites such as existing EH216-S vertiports, parks, and rooftops.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

EHang reported that the VT35 has completed its transition flight test after initial design verification and research and development phases.

The aircraft is equipped with autonomous flight capabilities, obstacle detection and avoidance systems, and is designed to support automated, coordinated fleet operations through EHang’s command-and-control infrastructure.

The company stated that these features are intended to facilitate routine aerial transport between city centres and support the integration of pilotless aircraft into broader transport networks.

EHang has indicated that the VT35 is part of a plan to create a networked low-altitude transport system for both intra-city and intercity routes in major metropolitan clusters.

The company is also considering future adaptations of the platform, including a tilt-rotor model for additional use cases.

EHang founder, chairman, and CEO Huazhi Hu said: “Since our founding, EHang has been dedicated to driving disruptive innovation in the urban air mobility industry.

“From R&D to design, we uphold the highest safety standards and lead the industry’s sustainable development. VT35, together with the urban-focused EH216-S, will form a comprehensive intelligent air mobility network connecting short- to mid-long-range scenarios.”

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) accepted EHang’s type certificate application for the VT35 in March this year.

The aircraft is currently progressing through airworthiness certification, with EHang applying technical and regulatory experience from the EH216-S programme during the approval process.

During the launch event, EHang entered into cooperation agreements with Zhejiang Zhiyi UAV Technology and Hainan Fuma General Aviation Industry Development to focus on purchase, promotion, and operational deployment of the VT35.

A platform company under the Hefei Municipal Government has also placed initial orders for the aircraft.

In August this year, EHang and the Hefei Municipal Government signed an agreement to establish a production hub for the VT35 series in the city.

In December 2024, EHang announced a partnership with China Communications Information & Technology Group (CCIT), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Group.

This collaboration aims to combine CCIT’s technical solutions with EHang’s operational expertise to co-develop urban air mobility (UAM) infrastructure, transportation hubs, and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) services.

It also aims to establish a commercial operation model for the low-altitude economy.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up