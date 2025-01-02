Urban air mobility (UAM) technology platform EHang has announced a partnership with China Communications Information & Technology Group (CCIT), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Group.
The partnership will leverage CCIT’s technical solutions and EHang’s operational expertise to co-develop UAM infrastructure and transportation hubs, and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) services, and establish a commercial operation model for the low-altitude economy system.
It aims to advance research and development in the low-altitude aviation industry by integrating digital technologies such as 5G, 6G, and satellite communications.
EHang and CCIT will work on constructing an intelligent low-altitude platform comprising key networks for air traffic infrastructure, aerial routes, communications, navigation, airspace management, and services.
The partnership also involves promoting the planning and construction of flight data centres, dedicated communications networks, and integrated flight platforms in China, with EHang providing operational services.
The goal is to create platforms for research, digital industry investment, joint operations, and ecosystem development.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
EHang and CCIT will jointly create one-stop solutions for low-altitude super IP projects, aiming to construct modular low-altitude flight terminals.
They plan to develop 100 air traffic terminals and 100 low-altitude tourism terminals in National 5A Scenic Areas within three years starting this year.
These initiatives will include city-level E-Port terminals and a comprehensive low-altitude service system.
CCIT chairman Hang Yuan said: “EHang is a leading enterprise in the UAM industry, providing excellent products and solutions to customers in various fields globally, covering applications such as air mobility (passenger-carrying and logistics), smart city management, and low-altitude emergency rescue.”
To support the sustainable growth of the low-altitude economy, the partners will explore the establishment of a dedicated fund, a research institute, and a vocational training academy.
They also intend to set up innovation service hubs in major cities to incubate enterprises and cultivate a skilled workforce for the industry.
EHang chief operating officer Zhao Wang said: “Together, we look forward to advancing the deep integration of digital infrastructure and low-altitude aviation industry and accelerating the construction of a smart low-altitude new infrastructure system.”
In May 2024, EHang completed its inaugural passenger demonstration flight on the EH216 series of pilotless eVTOL aircraft in the UAE, marking the first test of its kind in the Middle East.
In addition, EHang was granted a “Production Certificate” in China last April by the Civil Aviation Administration of China for its EH216-S pilotless passenger aircraft.