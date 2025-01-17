EHang has completed the initial demo flight for its EH216-S, a pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) passenger-carrying aerial vehicle, in downtown Shanghai, China.
This event demonstrated the “convenience, safety, and eco-friendliness” of urban air mobility (UAM) operations in urban environments.
EHang has launched regular trial flights of the eVTOL on sightseeing routes along the Huangpu River from Longhua Airport. This initiative is part of preparations for future commercial operations in Shanghai.
EHang chief operating officer Zhao Wang said: “As the world’s first pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL that has obtained the Type Certificate, Production Certificate, and Standard Airworthiness Certificate from the CAAC, EH216-S’s successful debut flight in Shanghai has a great demonstration importance, signifying that large central cities in China are on the verge of entering the era of urban air taxi flight scenarios.
“With metropolises gradually advancing the development and operations of the low-altitude economy, EHang’s pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOLs are poised to become a key driver in UAM transformation.”
The EH216-S used for this demo flight was delivered to customer Shanghai Hynfar Aviation (Hynfar Aviation).
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
EHang, Hynfar Aviation, and New Margin Eastwood Fund plan to use Longhua Airport as a base to develop eVTOL operational scenarios for passenger transport and urban sightseeing across Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Innovation Corridor.
This collaboration aims to expand air taxi services to more cities.
Earlier this month, EHang partnered with China Communications Information & Technology Group (CCIT), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Group.
The collaboration aims to combine CCIT’s technical solutions with EHang’s operational expertise to develop UAM infrastructure, transportation hubs, and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) services, creating a commercial model for the low-altitude economy system.