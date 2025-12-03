The new radar system is anticipated to help air traffic controllers manage Cornwall’s airspace more efficiently. Credit: Cornwall Council.

Easat Radar Systems, a manufacturer of bespoke high-performance radar antennas, has secured a contract to install a new radar system at Cornwall Airport Newquay in the UK.

The new system will replace the airport’s existing equipment with modern, high-performance technology.

Funding for this project is being provided in part by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.

Cornwall Airport Newquay senior airfield engineer Dean McAllister said: “Safety is at the centre of everything we do at Cornwall Airport Newquay. Investing in a new Easat radar system is a long-term commitment to protecting the skies over Cornwall and the communities we serve.

“It strengthens the resilience of every flight that brings visitors to our county, supports local businesses, connects families and underpins vital services such as Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust and HM Coastguard.

“This project ensures the airport continues to operate to the highest standards as Cornwall’s primary air gateway.”

The new radar system is expected to enable air traffic controllers to manage Cornwall’s airspace more efficiently.

The installation forms part of the Cornwall Airport Newquay Development Strategy and is intended to support the region’s expanding role in aerospace, defence, and advanced aviation technologies.

Easat Radar Systems managing director Matthew Jackson said: “The systems we will be supplying – engineered for improved performance, exceptional detection, and reliable operation even in challenging environments – will equip Cornwall Airport Newquay (CAN) with a modern, future-ready surveillance capability that supports continued growth and operational excellence.”

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, managed by Cornwall Council, began in April 2022 and will continue until March 2026.

The programme is funded with £186m ($215m) from the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and focuses on promoting local economic growth, job creation, and strengthening communities.

Cornwall Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost said: “This new radar system is part of a wider programme of infrastructure modernisation.

“The airport is at the heart of Cornwall’s economy, providing essential global links for business and our residents, and plays a key role in attracting investment into the region.

“This is exactly the sort of project the Shared Prosperity Funding is designed for, helping to unlock economic growth and create jobs, while improving safety and reliability.”

