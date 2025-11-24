Dubai Airports deploys Assaia’s platform to improve precision and consistency in aircraft turnaround with key partners. Credit: Assaia International Ltd.

Dubai Airports has commenced the deployment of an AI-based turnaround management system at Dubai International Airport (DXB) through a partnership with Assaia.

The system, which will be applied across all aircraft stands at the main airport, is designed to enhance the coordination and efficiency of ground operations at one of the world’s busiest international passenger hubs.

The technology uses real-time data to provide increased situational awareness to the various airport stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, and airport management.

According to Assaia, Emirates is the only airline worldwide to operate a full-scale AI-driven turnaround management solution across its entire DXB operation as a result of this implementation.

By integrating Assaia’s platform, Dubai Airports seeks to establish a more precise and consistent process for managing aircraft turnarounds in collaboration with key partners such as Emirates, dnata, flydubai, and other service providers.

The intention is to reduce delays, strengthen on-time performance, and support more streamlined journeys for passengers moving through DXB.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Assaia chief commercial officer Jan Willem Kappes said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Dubai Airports and Emirates to bring our AI-powered turnaround solution to the world’s busiest international aviation hub.

“This collaboration highlights the growing role of AI in building a more efficient, connected, and passenger-focused future for global air travel.”

This move forms part of Dubai Airports’ wider digital transformation strategy. With over 90 million annual passengers passing through DXB, the operator aims to use data-driven insights to optimise resource planning and allocation.

Dubai Airports chief operating officer Majed Al Joker said: “At Dubai Airports, innovation is driven by purpose – to build smarter, scalable systems that prepare us for the future of air travel.

“Our partnership with Assaia reflects how we are applying advanced technologies to enhance reliability and shape the next generation of airport operations. Insights gained at DXB today will help us reimagine what’s possible at the airport of tomorrow.”

Assaia’s turnaround management technology has previously been introduced at several major international airports, including Toronto Pearson, New York JFKIAT, Rome Fiumicino, and Seattle-Tacoma.

In addition to its project in Dubai, Assaia recently announced the rollout of its ApronAI solution across 67 gates at YYC Calgary International Airport in Canada. The phased project began on 31 July 2025 and builds on a ten-gate pilot programme already active at YYC.

The first phase will see ApronAI extended to an additional 47 gates, with the remaining gates scheduled to come online once terminal renovations are finalised.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up