The new system provides Lima Airport Partners with improved situational awareness and control over apron activities. Credit: Saab AB.

Saab has rolled out a Digital Apron Management Centre at Lima Airport in Peru equipped with “advanced” technologies aimed at boosting operational efficiency and capacity at the airport.

The system, launched in December 2024, empowers Lima Airport Partners (LAP) with enhanced situational awareness and control over apron activities.

This initiative marks a “new standard” for air traffic management efficiency in Latin America and enables LAP to handle the increasing volume of air traffic at the airport.

The installation comprises Saab’s state-of-the-art Digital Towers, ADS-B surveillance, the Aerobahn surface management system, and the TactiCall Voice Communication system.

Lima Airport Partners chief operating officer Turgay Kircar said: “The implementation of the Digital Apron Management Centre marks a significant milestone in Lima Airport’s journey toward operational excellence.

“As the first 100% digital apron management system in Latin America, this state-of-the-art solution enhances situational awareness, streamlines apron operations, and reinforces our commitment to safety and efficiency.”

DFS Aviation Services commenced the Apron Management at Lima Airport in 2023.

DFS Aviation Services Peru branch director Anja Schneidewind said: “By providing Apron Management Services from the new Digital Centre, we support the sustainable growth of Lima Airport in the coming years.

“The collaboration underlines our commitment to driving forward the efficiency and innovation of apron management throughout Latin America.”

Last month, Sonderborg Airport in Denmark selected Saab’s Digital Tower to aid its transformation into a major aviation hub.

It will be the first airport in the country to use a digital air traffic control tower, enhancing efficiency and safety while minimising the need for physical structures.