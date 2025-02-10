Sonderborg Airport in Denmark has chosen Saab’s Digital Tower as part of the airport’s transformation into a “key” aviation hub in the country.
The airport is set to become the “first’ in the country to operate with a digital air traffic control tower, which will not only reduce the need for physical structures but also maintain efficiency and safety, according to the company.
The Sonderborg airport will receive the latest model of Saab’s r-TWR product, the r-TWR Compact RTM, which is tailored for the needs of small and regional airports.
This technology facilitates digital automatic flight information service (AFIS) operations, ensuring the airport remains “fully operational” during the transition phase.
Saab Denmark will also provide the TactiCall VCS to enable “efficient” communication between ground control and air traffic, as well as among various ground operations.
The airport’s development is backed by local companies co-financing fixed flight routes.
Sonderborg Airport CEO Jakup Sverri Kass said: “This marks a historic step for our airport and the region. With Saab’s Digital Tower, we are modernising in a way that keeps our airport efficient and connected, while retaining jobs locally.
“It is exciting to see Sonderborg Airport lead the way as Denmark’s first digital tower airport.”
Digital towers, such as the r-TWR, allow for the remote use of air traffic services from any location, eliminating distance as a barrier.
These towers can be integrated with traditional towers as a “hybrid solution” and are capable of supporting ramp and apron management with the same information.
The flexibility of the r-TWR system means it can be deployed and operated as required, offering a versatile solution for air traffic control.
Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions CEO Per Ahl said: “We are proud to collaborate with Sonderborg Airport in shaping the future of air traffic control. We are excited to contribute our expertise to this transformative project in Denmark.”
In 2023, Saab completed the Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) project at South Korea’s Uljin Airfield and Muan International Airport, including the installation of MLAT sensors with ADS-B functionality.