DHL Express’s investment in the new gateway marks its largest financial commitment in Finland to date, totalling around €100m. Credit: Deutsche Post AG.

DHL Express Finland has opened its new logistics gateway at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL).

The facility is strategically located with direct access to the airport apron, which is expected to reduce the time required for aircraft loading and unloading.

Spanning around 16,000m² , the new terminal more than doubles the existing operational space.

The investment in the new gateway represents DHL Express’ largest financial commitment in Finland to date, amounting to approximately €100m ($134.3m), towards new facilities and technology in the Aviapolis area.

The new facility is designed to manage a variety of parcel deliveries, including international, European, national, and local shipments, catering to both urgent and non-urgent needs.

Initial customer deliveries from this facility are anticipated to commence in October 2025.

DHL Express Finland managing director Oktay Nuri said: “The new gateway is designed to meet the needs of Finnish business. It enables more efficient and environmentally friendly operations and provides our staff with modern and comfortable facilities.”

The new gateway features an automated sorting system that can handle up to 6,500 parcels per hour and includes 90 loading bays equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

The sorting system and loading bays are designed to facilitate transitions from conveyor systems to delivery vehicles.

In alignment with DHL’s sustainability objectives, the Helsinki Gateway is designed to be carbon neutral.

It will utilise geothermal heating and solar energy for electricity, alongside energy-efficient construction materials and LED lighting as part of its energy management strategy.

The facility has also implemented security measures, including TAPA A certification and advanced X-ray scanning for air freight.

DHL Express Europe CEO Mike Parra said: “This gateway is a major step in DHL’s mission: Connecting people, improving lives.

“Our DHL Trade Atlas 2025 research shows that global trade continues to grow, even as geopolitical tensions may lead to changes in trading relationships, transport flows and the regulatory environment.”

In July this year, DHL Express announced the completion of its fleet modernisation programme, boosting operational capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.

The introduction of the 14th A330 freighter signifies a major transition as the company retires its final A300-600 freighter.

