The new A330 freighter is claimed to offer better fuel efficiency, a 7,400km range, and a 25% higher payload capacity than its predecessor. Credit: DHL Group.

DHL Express has announced the completion of its fleet modernisation programme, enhancing its operational capabilities across the Asia Pacific region.

The arrival of the 14th A330 freighter marks a “significant” transition, as the company phases out its last A300-600 freighter.

This upgrade sees the A330 freighters operated and maintained by Air Hong Kong, DHL Express’s strategic partner in the area.

The A300-600F has been considered a “crucial” component of DHL Express’s Asia Pacific operations for the past 20 years, facilitating “reliable” intercontinental delivery services and “consolidating” Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub, according to the company.

Throughout its service, the A300-600F has successfully transported nearly three million tonnes of express cargo, added DHL Express.

DHL Express Asia Pacific network operations and aviation senior vice president Peter Bardens said: “The A300-600F was instrumental to our robust aviation network for many years. As we bid farewell to this valued member of our fleet, we are excited to welcome a new chapter with this new generation of freighters.”

The new A330 freighter is claimed to present several advantages over its predecessor as it boasts improved fuel efficiency, a longer operational range of 7,400km, and a 25% increase in payload capacity.

Additionally, the A330 features a “flexible” cargo loading system, a larger “enhanced” floor panel, and a wide-body fuselage, allowing it to accommodate various pallet sizes and containers.

This adaptability positions the A330 freighter to better serve diverse market needs compared to the A300F, stated DHL.

Air Hong Kong operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways and plays a crucial role in supporting the DHL Express network throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Air Hong Kong chief operating officer Clarence Tai said: “The new-generation A330F brings with it considerable benefits that will enable us to further enhance our operations and services for our customers, and continue to play an important role in the ongoing growth of Hong Kong’s air cargo sector.”

In February this year, DHL Group partnered with Neste to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the logistics sector.

This collaboration focuses on increasing the use of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support DHL’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

