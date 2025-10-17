The project seeks to create scalable digital infrastructure that enhances predictive decision-making and meets DFW’s operational and asset management needs. Credit: EQRoy/Shutterstock.com.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in the US has engaged Jacobs and its strategic partner PA Consulting to drive a digital transformation initiative focused on intelligent, data-driven operations.

Under the new engagement, Jacobs will apply its expertise in AI, machine learning (ML) and analytics, while PA Consulting will contribute digital transformation, aviation strategy and innovation knowledge.

The project aims to establish scalable digital infrastructure to support predictive decision-making and address DFW’s operational and asset management needs.

Jacobs executive vice president Amer Battikhi said: “As global demand for air travel increases and airport investment needs rise, DFW is creating a blueprint for the intelligent airport of the future by embedding AI, machine learning and data analytics at the core of operations.”

The work will involve developing AI-driven solutions embedded with cybersecurity features to support long-term development across the airport’s systems.

In addition, the initiative will cover the full asset lifecycle and target operational challenges specific to DFW’s environment.

PA Consulting US aviation lead Carlos Ozoressaid said: “Jacobs and PA are working together to support DFW on this forward-looking initiative.

“This collaboration builds on our established partnership with Jacobs and reflects PA’s commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions that enable airports to harness innovation and address the evolving demands of the aviation landscape.”

PA Consulting has experience in helping airports adopt intelligent operational systems, with the company’s previous work aimed at digital transformation and sustainability.

Jacobs has delivered digital infrastructure at airports in North America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Australia.

It currently provides similar services for Heathrow in the UK, Denver International Airport in the US and continues to work with other major institutions, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Noida International airports.

In August this year, Mammoet announced the installation of six modules for the first phase of the new Terminal F at DFW Airport , a key development in the airport’s multi-phase expansion project to enhance capacity.

