The platform is intended to help airports coordinate and automate essential activities across both aerodrome and terminal operations. Credit: Christian Heinz/Shutterstock.com.

Denmark’s Copenhagen Airports has begun implementing Smarter Airports’ Event Orchestration capability within the AIRHART Airport Operations Orchestration Platform (AOOP).

This is said to mark the first time Event Orchestration has been deployed in an operational setting.

The Event Orchestration feature is designed to help airports coordinate and automate key activities across aerodrome and terminal operations, including inspections, closures, patrols, repairs, and airport operations centre (APOC) responses.

The system provides a unified, mobile-enabled digital environment, replacing manual and paper-based processes with standardised, data-driven workflows.

It brings together information on flights, tasks, inspections, registrations, and restrictions into a single operational view.

Copenhagen Airports chief operating officer Kristoffer Plenge-Brandt said: “AIRHART’s Event Orchestration capability represents a major milestone in our Connected Airport strategy.

“By digitising and orchestrating our airport workflows, we are strengthening safety, improving efficiency, and enabling our teams to work with real-time data and operational insight.”

Smarter Airports developed the capability in close collaboration with operational teams.

The system can be used either as an independent module or as part of a fully integrated operational setup within AIRHART.

It is intended to digitalise specific workflows or support broader orchestration strategies.

The platform connects airport events with live flight data, resource plans, and airport priorities, aiming to turn separate activities into coordinated workflows.

Smarter Airports chief commercial officer Daniel Ezban said: “Smarter Airports was created to deliver the next generation of digital capabilities that help airports operate smarter, safer, and more collaboratively.

“AIRHART’s Event Orchestration solution reflects this vision – scalable, data-driven, and adaptable for airports of all sizes.”

