The AI-driven technology utilises advanced camera systems to monitor APU usage during aircraft turnarounds. Credit: Assaia International AG.

Copenhagen Airport (CPH) in Denmark has implemented Assaia’s EmissionsControl technology to enable real-time monitoring of aircraft ground emissions from Auxiliary Power Units (APUs).

This initiative is said to address a significant challenge in the aviation sector, where airports struggle to reduce APU usage due to insufficient data on runtime influenced by various locations and weather conditions.

With this deployment, CPH claims to become the first airport globally to utilise this advanced emissions monitoring system across most of its stands.

The AI-driven technology employs “advanced” camera systems to track APU usage during aircraft turnarounds, providing the airport with comprehensive data contextualised by weather conditions.

This capability allows CPH to gain insights into actual APU usage patterns, paving the way for future efforts to lower emissions.

The system offers real-time information through an accessible interface, enabling operations teams to identify instances where APUs operate longer than necessary while ground power options are available.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Assaia CEO Christiaan Hen said: “Weather conditions significantly impact APU runtime needs, from extreme cold requiring longer warmup times to hot conditions affecting cabin cooling requirements.

“Assaia’s technology fills this critical data gap by providing continuous monitoring that captures these variable scenarios.”

The technology’s data-centric approach allows CPH and its airline partners to move past assumptions and investigate targeted strategies to reduce unnecessary APU usage.

Airlines at CPH can expect decreased fuel consumption and lower operational costs as ground handlers optimise APU usage, contributing to emissions reduction and improved air quality.

This initiative aligns with CPH’s sustainability goals. The airport aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2030 and continues to invest in technologies that enhance understanding of emissions sources and opportunities for reduction.

CPH COO Kristoffer Plenge-Brandt said: “The use of APU contributes to noise and emissions of CO₂ and air pollution, including ultrafine particles, which are a concern for both our employees and our neighbouring communities.

“That’s why we aim to reduce APU usage as much as possible. With this new tool, we can identify when our operational guidelines are not being met and understand the reasons behind it.”

Last month, Assaia announced that Munich Airport (MUC) in Germany selected its ApronAI solution to improve turnaround operations and ramp efficiency.

The initial rollout will include 150 stands, with plans for future expansion.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up