The new license underscores Menzies’ official entry into ground handling at MIA. Credit: Menzies Aviation.

Menzies Aviation, a service partner for airport and airlines, has been awarded a ground handling license at Miami International Airport (MIA), effective from 1 July 2025.

The company will provide comprehensive ground services for an initial five-year term with the possibility of extending for two additional two-year terms.

The licence allows Menzies to offer a variety of services, including ramp handling, baggage handling, passenger services, ticketing, porter assistance, and dispatch and communications services.

To foster local economic growth and adhere to regulations, certain tasks will be outsourced to certified local businesses, with a mandatory engagement of 20% minority subcontractors.

The new license underscores Menzies’ official entry into ground handling at MIA and reinforces its presence in the US market, where it already operates in more than 55 airports providing ground handling, air cargo, and fuelling services.

Menzies Aviation executive vice president Americas John Redmond said: “Securing our new ground handling license at Miami International Airport – one of the top hubs for international traffic in the Americas – marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy.

“We look forward to building strong partnerships across the airport community as we establish our ground handling presence.”

Menzies Aviation plans to initiate a local hiring campaign to meet the new service demands at MIA.

In addition to the Miami license, Menzies Aviation recently expanded its operations in Norway through the acquisition of Spirit Cargo Handling from SAS Ground Handling Norway.

This acquisition marks Menzies’ first venture into air cargo and warehousing operations in Norway and is expected to boost its cargo handling capacity by an additional 150,000 tonnes per year.

